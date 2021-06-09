Bystanders try to save gunned down KZN taxi boss’s life 

Nica Richards

A 26-year-old taxi boss died in a hail of bullets after a 'lone gunman' opened fire at the Gateway taxi rank in the Verulam CBD on Wednesday.

Another taxi boss was shot and killed in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon, despite desperate attempts by community members to save his life.

Melusi Maxwell Mphili, 26. died in a hail of bullets after a “lone gunman” opened fire at the Gateway taxi rank in the Verulam CBD, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said.

After shooting and killing Mphili, the suspect was said to have escaped in a grey Toyota Etios, which sped away from the scene.

ALSO READ: Another taxi boss gunned down in suspected hit

Concerned bystanders loaded Mphili’s body into a taxi and rushed him to Rusa headquarters.

Rusa members heard screams for help and found Mphili in the back seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body.

Paramedics declared Mphili dead a few minutes later.

Just short of one month ago, Rusa reported the death of a taxi boss who was shot to death while parking his car at his home in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal.

An Mpumalanga taxi owner was also gunned down in Kwaggafontein last month.

KZN police commissioner General Thulani Phahla said earlier this year that although some strides had been made in curbing taxi murders, police have been forced to “dig deep” into their investigations.

” However, we still urge members of the public to come on board and assist with information so those responsible are swiftly brought to book to prevent any further loss of life.”