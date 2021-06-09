Marizka Coetzer
Olievenhoutbosch cop shop to get overhaul

Marizka Coetzer

A team of detectives has also been assembled to investigate over 1800 unsolved cases at the station, including murder, rape and robbery.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the the wreath laying service of Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast at Kraaifontein Police Station on March 04, 2021 in Kraaifontein, South Africa. It is reported that the pair was ambushed, shot and killed while on patrol. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
The Olievenhoutbosch police station will be overhauled after members of the community came out in numbers to complain to the minister of police about nonexistent service, during an imbizo last week. On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathale and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole hosted a meeting with Olievenhoutbosch community leaders about the concerning claims of poor service. After the meeting it was announced a clean-up campaign would take place, starting with the overhauling of the management of the police station, with a new station commander to be deployed to the area as early as next month....

