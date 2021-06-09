Olievenhoutbosch cop shop to get overhaul
Marizka Coetzer
A team of detectives has also been assembled to investigate over 1800 unsolved cases at the station, including murder, rape and robbery.
Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the the wreath laying service of Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast at Kraaifontein Police Station on March 04, 2021 in Kraaifontein, South Africa. It is reported that the pair was ambushed, shot and killed while on patrol. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Read more on these topics