Crack police team to tackle 1,800 cold cases in Olievenhoutbosch

Siyanda Ndlovu

Police Minister Bheki Cele has gathered a team of detectives to investigate more than 1,800 cold cases in the crime-ridden community of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion and improve policing efforts there.

Last week Cele visited the area to kick-off a ministerial crime prevention imbizo.

Hundreds of residents gathered in the streets around the Olievenhoutbosch Sports Centre in Extension 37 to get a glimpse of him.

Residents gave testimony about how they were affected by crime with little or no police service in the area.

The Olievenhoutbosch police were described as a disgrace run by tsotsis, with residents calling for the shutdown of the station.

The department refused to disclose how many detectives there are in the team or their ranks.

Cele announced a clean-up campaign, starting with the overhauling of the management of the police station.

A new station commander will be deployed to the area in July.

“A team of detectives has been assembled to investigate hundreds of cold cases. Olievenhoutbosch has over 1,800 undetected cases,” a police statement says.

“The team of investigators will track and trace suspects wanted for various crimes including murder, rape, and robbery”

Cele said these interventions were necessary if the SAPS was to win back the trust of the community.

“The station’s performance will be monitored at the national level through the inspectorate and regular reports will be provided to police management to monitor its progress. I am appealing to the community to work with us in cleaning up this policing area. I urge residents to report corrupt police. At the same time I call on community members to give support to the many good, honest and hard working officers of the law,” Cele said.