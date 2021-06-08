Police hunt suspects after five people killed in Ceres taxi rank shooting

Thapelo Lekabe

It's understood the shooting incident is related to taxi violence in the area.

At least five people were killed on Tuesday morning following a shooting incident at a taxi rank in Vredebed, Ceres.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, reports from the crime scene indicate that three suspects opened fire indiscriminately on taxis, killing four people.

One man was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

It is understood that the incident took place after 7am and police are yet to identify the suspects.

“The identities of the deceased are yet to be released. Indications are that the shooting incident is taxi conflict-related,” Potelwa said in a statement.

She said detectives from the provincial taxi task team were still combing the scene for clues.

Police called on members of the public with information that could assist the investigation to contact them on 08600 10111.

