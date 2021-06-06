News
6 Jun 2021
Gauteng govt official dead after 28 bullets fired at car

Police officers were conducting routine patrols in Spruitview when they found a 52-year-old man shot to death on the driver's seat.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements condemned the murder of one of its senior officials at the weekend.

Teboho Makhoa was murdered on Friday night after 28 bullets were fired at his vehicle in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni, the department’s spokesperson, Tahir Sema, said in a statement on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, a murder case is under investigation.

Masondo said police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a car parked in the middle of Brickfield Road in Vosloorus at around midnight.

They found a 52-year-old man shot to death on the driver’s seat.

Speculation

“The car had bullet holes on the driver’s side. Paramedics were called and the victim was certified dead. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage and police have opened a case of murder for investigation,” Masondo said.

The department called on law enforcement to arrest the killers.

It also called on community members to refrain from speculating and spreading misinformation about the incident.

“On behalf of the Gauteng executive, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Teboho Makhoa.

“This cowardly act will not deter us from our mandate to provide quality housing opportunities to those who deserve it the most,” said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile.

The department said Makhoa and colleagues in the Ekurhuleni regional office had worked tirelessly to allocate the rightful beneficiaries to RDP houses.

They also removed illegal occupants from occupied RDP houses and prevented future occurrences of land and house invasions in the region.

Police appealed to anyone with information to assist to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

