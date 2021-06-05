News
Motorist in possession of heroin worth over R1m arrested

News24 Wire

The vehicle was spotted on Friday morning along the N2 highway in Pongola. Police searched the car and found 6kg of heroin in coffee packaging.

Picture: iStock

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday after police found heroin estimated to be worth more than R1 million in his vehicle in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal.

Investigators received a tip-off on Thursday about drugs that were about to be transported from Durban to Gauteng.

“The team worked tirelessly throughout the night, trying to gather all the information regarding the suspect. Police officers mobilised towards Jozini and Pongola after holding intense observation during the course of the night,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The vehicle, a Toyota sedan, was spotted on Friday morning along the N2 highway in Pongola. Police searched the car and found 6kg of heroin in coffee packaging.

“The total value of the recovered drugs is R108,000,000. A 28-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing and possession of drugs.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on 7 June 2021,” Gwala said.

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Political killings: Bheki Cele won't allow KZN to become 'a killing field'
3 days ago
3 days ago
PREMIUM!

CRIME

KZN is SA's new gangster's paradise
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Huge blaze on N3 after deadly crash between bus and truck
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

POLITICS

ANC KZN deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu takes the plunge
1 month ago
1 month ago


