Pangolin pup rescued after 3 poachers arrested in sting operation

On Tuesday afternoon, Professor Ray Jansen, founder of the African Pangolin Working Group, along with the Cullinan Stock Theft and Endangered Species unit, Bronkhorstspruit detective unit, Bronkhorstspruit K9, Benoni K9, Silverton K9, the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development’s Green Scorpions arrested another three poachers.

“The pangolin rescued was just a baby, he only weighed 2.6 kilograms at the time of his discovery,” Jansen said.

The professor suspects because the pangolin pup is still so young, he might have been taken from his mother.

“He was still feeding on milk and will have to stay in rehabilitation for between three to four months to grow strong and pick up weight up to 6kg before he can be released back into the wild,” Jansen explained.

He said the pangolin pup’s body condition rated three out of five, according to the five-point ratio check, when he was admitted to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. The pup has not been named yet.

“It was a very challenging operation and our cover was nearly blown – twice,” he said.

Jansen said he started chatting to the unsuspecting poachers on WhatsApp on 26 May and arranged to buy the pangolin on Tuesday at the Jan Ellis shop on the R515.

“First, the poacher spotted the police officer and later a photographer,” Jansen said, adding that he was able to get the deal back on track, which eventually led to the bust.

“It was a hectic operation. At some point it felt like everything was falling apart,” Jansen said.

Three South African suspects were arrested and a case was opened at Cullinan police station. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Olivia, the female pangolin who was rescued from three poachers on 21 May at a garage on the N1, has made a full recovery and will be released in an undisclosed location in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

“She is doing fantastic. She picked up weight and is strong enough to be released,” Jansen said.

Jansen said when Olivia is released, she will receive the full-time support she needs as an older pangolin.

The suspects linked to Olivia’s case made their second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and the case was postponed until 1 July for further investigation.