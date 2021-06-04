Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
4 Jun 2021
5:30 am
News
Crime | News | Premium | South Africa

Pangolin pup rescued after 3 poachers arrested in sting operation

Marizka Coetzer

Three South African suspects were arrested and a case was opened at Cullinan police station. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Neil McCartney
A pangolin pup believed to have been taken from his mother was rescued this week in another successful sting operation in Pretoria. On Tuesday afternoon, Professor Ray Jansen, founder of the African Pangolin Working Group, along with the Cullinan Stock Theft and Endangered Species unit, Bronkhorstspruit detective unit, Bronkhorstspruit K9, Benoni K9, Silverton K9, the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development’s Green Scorpions arrested another three poachers. “The pangolin rescued was just a baby, he only weighed 2.6 kilograms at the time of his discovery,” Jansen said. SEE PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand The...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Midrand pangolin poaching case delayed
1 week ago
1 week ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Macron coming to SA, Gigaba calls wife a liar, Zuma wants acquittal
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

More than harsh sentences needed
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago