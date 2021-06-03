Pure cocaine worth R400m found on boat on N1

Citizen reporter

Investigations are continuing and more arrests are imminent.

A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested on the N1 north near the R21 Flying Saucer interchange after being caught with pure cocaine worth R400 million on Wednesday.

According to Colonel Katlego Mogale, a bakkie towing a 12-foot ski boat was stopped after information was received.

Upon searching the boat, the team found 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are imminent, Mogale said.

“Today’s drug seizure has dealt a blow to these illegal activities, let us not leave any stone unturned in addressing the proliferation of illegal drugs within the country,” Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation head Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya said.

R400 million worth of drugs were recovered on the N1. Picture: SAPS

In another incident last month, Narcotics Organised Crime detectives with the Namaqualand K-9 unit intercepted large quantities of heroin, crystal meth and cocaine valued at R5.4 million in the West Coast town of Vredendal.

According to Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the consignment was destined for Cape Town. Two men and a woman aged 32, 33 and 39 appeared in court on charges of dealing in and possession of drugs.

In another incident police from the National Intervention Unit pounced on two storage facilities in Westlake and Noordhoek in Cape Town where they seized 30,000 Mandrax tablets and 0.435 kg of crystal meth.

A 33-year-old suspect has since appeared in court in Wynberg. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R2.1 million.

ALSO READ: Drugs worth millions seized in Western Cape

Later in the day, Lockdown II forces deployed in Cape Town also discovered a dagga cultivating lab and an assortment of cannabis products at a house in Windsor, Kraaifontein.

The value of the confiscated drugs was R5.4 million. Cash to the value of R56,000 and rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Two suspects were arrested at the house that is also used as a karate studio.

“The illicit drug trade is one of our focus areas as we strive to create safer Western Cape communities. Our operational plans are targeting both the runners as well as major dealers,” Western Cape acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde