Six men steal batteries, computers worth nearly R200K

News24 Wire

Six men in a minibus taxi robbed a Johannesburg Battery Centre of 50 batteries, computers and equipment totalling nearly R200,000.

The incident happened on Saturday at Battery Centre’s Blackheath branch.

The owner, Priscilla Nadasan, who owns eight other stores, said it is the sixth robbery they’ve fallen victim to.

She believes the battery industry is being targeted.

“We’ve lost close to R1 million from the six robberies across our branches,” her husband, Vijen, told News24.

“I think the battery industry is being targeted because they are quick and easy to sell,” he added.

Robbery at The Battery Centre, Beyers Naude JHB: Suspects armed. They stole about 50 batteries. The robbers used a white Toyota Quantum reg: DH10DRGP – false plates. pic.twitter.com/tvoHg40WNk — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 29, 2021

Nadasan said she noticed an increase in robberies since November last year.

“They are very specific about which batteries are taken; it’s not about brand, but about size,” she explained.

Nadasen said the minibus taxi, involved in the robbery, was also used in the other robberies.

“They are very cool, calm and collected and very professional. They first come in to the store to check out the prices of the batteries, then take a walk around the store. We saw this from the footage of our branch in Florida,” she said.

According to Nadasen, the robbers reversed the minibus into the store as if they were getting the battery changed. They then tied up the three staff members before loading the vehicle with batteries, computers and battery testers.

“The staff weren’t injured, but [they are] traumatised after having a gun pointed at them.”

A case was opened at the Linden police station.