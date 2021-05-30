WATCH: Traffic cop slaps man in a Bentley

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The traffic cop is overheard calling the man ' a son of a b***h!'

This is a traffic stop that no driver would expect to ever happen.

A video has gone viral of a man in a Bentley being slapped by an angered traffic cop in the North West. The driver was occupied by a woman in the car, she is overheard in the recording as she tapes the video. It is unclear how the incident started and why it escalated to this point.

The traffic cop is seen opening the man’s car, unclear what he takes out, but he swings the man’s sunglasses to him, slaps him and then asks, “who are you calling?” in Zulu.

The woman recording the incident says, “Hayibo”, and the cop swears, “you son of a bitch, go, go.”

Watch:

The Gauteng Traffic department confirmed on Twitter that the incident happened allegedly near Hartbeespoort. The registration number of the vehicle is unclear and they have urged the victims to open a case at their nearest police station.

They have also asked the public to share any more details that could assist them. There were comments that this may have been a bogus cop, the provincial traffic department responded, “The problem is when does one know it’s fake Cops. In reality, not winding down the window fully, request to see appointment card is basic first step to check.”

The problem is when does one know it’s fake Cops.

In reality , not winding down the window fully, request to see appointment card is basic first step to check.

ALL OFDICERS MUST WEAR NAME TAGS AND HAVE APPOINTMENT CARDS.

Call 10111 to report Noncompliant / suspect bogus cops. — GTP Gauteng Traffic Police (@GTP_Traffstats) May 30, 2021



After viewing the video, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula commented saying he wanted more details of the incident as well.

Here are the best reactions:

My ego will definitely get me killed Getting smacked in a Bentley infront of imama ?

I have to make a u-turn and hit u with that car no ways — Champagne P (@Kokoleo_zn) May 30, 2021

Being slapped inside a Bentley is the utmost disrespect here… — B (@_Mabutiza) May 30, 2021