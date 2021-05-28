Lily Mine case postponement reeks of foul play, says Action SA

Siyanda Ndlovu

The party said it was not surprised that no further arrests had been made in the case, as they believe the accused was not working alone.

The postponement of a case against Kaizer Gwebu, the man accused of torching the settlement of protesting Lily Mine families outside the mine, has left political party Action SA and the families in dismay.

The party said that it will be filing a complaint on behalf of the families with the Magistrates’ Commission and the Department of Justice and Correctional Services Ministry against the presiding officer handling the matter.

The matter was postposed to 4 June.

Gwebu has been previously convicted for murder and armed robbery.

He is currently is out on bail, following his arrest in connection to the current case of arson. He was previously sentenced to 30 years and released on parole in 2013.

Action SA said that it suspects foul play in the matter, adding that the party was not surprised that no further arrests had been made in the case, as it it believes Gwebu was not working alone.

“Sadly, Gwebu’s court appearance lasted only three minutes before the matter was postponed.

“The families and colleagues of those who perished at Lily Mine waited several hours before proceedings commenced as the presiding magistrate only arrived shortly before noon; the matter was set for adjudication 09:00 am,” said Action SA leader Herman Mashaba.

“It is equally disappointing to note that Gwebu remains the only suspect arrested in this matter.

“This is despite reassurances from the South African Police Service (SAPS) that Gwebu’s known accomplices would also be arrested, it remains unclear whether the case continues to be under investigation.”