Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
25 May 2021
9:33 pm
Crime
Crime | Premium

KZN is SA’s new gangster’s paradise

Marizka Coetzer

Criminologist Christiaan Bezuidenhout says it is important to remember that KwaZulu-Natal has a harbour that draws a lot of organised crime activity.

Picture: iStock
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is quickly becoming a gangster’s paradise as the province falls is in the spotlight again following two recent violent crimes. Two murders shook the KZN community, including the fatal shooting of a KZN police commander and the murder of the Richards Bay Minerals manager. Ndwedwe police station acting station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde was driving home when he was gunned down near the Bhamshela taxi rank at about 6.30pm on Monday. Last week, a 40-year-old off-duty policeman was fatally shot by unknown people who fled the scene on foot. The general manager for operational services at Richards Bay...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Limpopo woman nearly necklaced after muti murder accusations
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Man charged after daughter's decomposing body found in ceiling
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

11 killings in one day in Khayelitsha under investigation
1 week ago
1 week ago

NEWS

Retired Eastern Cape police commander killed during house robbery
1 week ago
1 week ago