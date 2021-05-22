Zandspruit mob justice death toll rises to 8

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Cele will engage with the community of Zandspruit today as they share their frustrations following the incident.

Two more people have lost their lives following Wednesday’s mob justice attack in Zandspruit.

This brings the death toll to eight, confirmed police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba on Saturday.

This as Police Minister Bheki Cele attends a briefing with Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Elias Mawela, Deputy Provincial Commissioner Maj Gen Thommy Mthombeni and Johannesburg District Commissioner Maj Gen Max Masha on the matter.

#Zandspruit community leadership structures entering the Emthonjeni Community Hall in #Zandspruit ahead of their engagement with the Police Minister & GP @SAPoliceService on crime concerns following the death of 8 men killed in alleged acts of vigilantism. #ZandspruitMobJustice pic.twitter.com/Jovy8i1pWT — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) May 22, 2021

[UNDERWAY] Meeting with Police Minister @SAPoliceService Gauteng province management and #zandspruit community structures is underway. Community leaders venting their frustrations as well as providing possible solutions to the residents crime concerns. pic.twitter.com/sf3kP4yDSA — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) May 22, 2021

A group of about 200 people went out at 2am in search for youths who were allegedly robbing people in the area.

“It is reported that nine boys were forcefully taken to the sports ground where they were assaulted. Four died and five were taken to hospital in a serious condition,” police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said on Wednesday.

The total number of arrested suspects is six and police continue to search for more suspects.

Speaking to eNCA, community members said they felt nothing for the victims because they had had enough of robberies in the area.

“We heard about it just before 5am and rushed to the scene and found community members assaulting the men. We don’t feel anything about what happened today because they have been robbing us for a long time,” said one community member.

