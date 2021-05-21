Three more suspects arrested for Zandspruit mob justice

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

According to police spokesperson Kay Makhubele one victim died in hospital last night, bringing the total number of the deceased to six.

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, attempted murder and kidnapping of nine youths in Zandspruit, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The total number of arrested suspects is six and police continue to search for more suspects.

Three are still in hospital in a critical condition.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to Makhubele, a group of about 200 people went out at 2am in search for youths who were robbing people in the area.

“It is reported that nine boys were forcefully taken to the sports ground where they were assaulted. Four died and five were taken to hospital in a serious condition,” Makhubele said.

Speaking to eNCA, community members said they felt nothing for the victims because they had had enough of robberies in the area.

“We heard about it just before 5am and rushed to the scene and found community members assaulting the men. We don’t feel anything about what happened today because they have been robbing us for a long time,” said one community member.

“We don’t know them, but we’re tired of their actions because once they break into your home, you don’t know where to run to. Normally you run to your house for refuge, but when they come into your home then you have nowhere to go.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela condemned the mob justice incident.