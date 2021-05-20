Molefe Seeletsa
Digital Journalist
5 minute read
20 May 2021
10:28 pm
News
Crime | News | Premium | South Africa

Mob justice: Fed-up communities don’t trust police to protect them

Molefe Seeletsa

Experts believe a lack of trust contributes to at least two people a day dying as a result of mob justice attacks in South Africa.

Picture: iStock
Mob justice attack incidents in South Africa have found their way into the spotlight again following the deaths of five people who were assaulted, then set alight by community members of Zandspruit in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The incident has raised a number of questions about the underlying issues that lead to these violent acts, despite the police arresting three suspects in connection to the murders. ALSO READ: ‘I’m in pain,’ says mother of Zandspruit mob justice victim At least two people a day die as a result of mob justice attacks or acts of vigilantism in South Africa, according to...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Three people linked to Zandspruit mob justice attack arrested
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'I'm in pain,' says mother of Zandspruit mob justice victim
1 day ago
1 day ago

PROTESTS

Pictures: Anti-GBV protest met with rubber bullets
11 months ago
11 months ago

CRIME

'Arrest us all,' say residents after torching suspected drug dealer's house
12 months ago
12 months ago