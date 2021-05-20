News
Three people linked to Zandspruit mob justice attack arrested

The number of fatalities as result of the attack has increased after a fifth suspect died in hospital according to the police.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng have arrested three people in connection to the Zandspruit mob justice attack, which left five people injured and four dead.

While the suspects have been nabbed, the number of fatalities as result of the attack has increased after a fifth suspect died in hospital, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told The Citizen on Thursday morning.

Mob attack

On Wednesday morning, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene to find nine men bound in a field near a burnt-out tyre. 

Community members began to gather after coming across the scene. 

When paramedics assessed the victims, they found four of them had already died due to severe and numerous burn wounds. 

The five survivors were all in critical condition with multiple burn wounds, prompting advanced life support interventions before they were taken to nearby provincial hospitals. 

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available. 

