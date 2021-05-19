Man charged after daughter’s decomposing body found in ceiling

News24 Wire

Neighbours found the child's body after they noticed an odour coming from the 47-year-old man's property and went to investigate.

A North West father has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of his 2-year-old daughter.

The toddler’s body was found in the ceiling of the man’s home in Alabama near Klerksdorp.

“According to information at our disposal, on Thursday, the suspect went to Extension 20, Jouberton, to his girlfriend’s place and took their daughter without the consent of the mother. It is alleged that the mother was in hospital when the suspect took the child,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said.

The mother was discharged on Friday. After searching for the toddler, she opened a missing persons case at the Jouberton police station the following day.

“Investigations led to the arrest of the father on Sunday. He was charged with kidnapping after he failed to tell the police where the child was,” Funani said.

However, on Monday, neighbours found the child’s body. They noticed an odour coming from the 47-year-old man’s property and went to investigate.

“It is alleged that the neighbours found the lifeless body of the child and called the police. The father, who was already in custody, was then charged with her murder,” Funani said.

The man is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.