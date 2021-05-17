50 year-old teacher in court today for raping 17 year old girl

It is alleged that the suspect raped the victim who was in grade 12 on several occasions during 2018.

A Limpopo teacher will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s court today, for allegedly raping a 17- year old pupil he teaches.

The 50 year old teacher was arrested over the weekend by the police in Thohoyandou, in the Vhembe region of Limpopo for raping the pupil who is a learner at the Sibasa area, outside Thohoyandou.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped the victim who was in grade 12 on several occasions during 2018. In one of the incidents, he reportedly offered to assist her with extra lessons but instead took her to a lodge where he allegedly raped her,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said after the alleged ordeal, the suspect then threatened the child and offered her money to keep her silent.

“But despite the brine, the victim eventually opened a case of rape at the Thohoyandou police station. Members of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) immediately took over the case and after a lengthy investigation, the suspect was then arrested,” he said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Monica Hadebe has strongly condemned allegations of acts of criminality, perpetrated against children, especially by people who are expected to play a secondary parental role in the upbringing of a child, said Lieutenant General Hadebe. The suspect will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court

today (Monday).

Limpopo MEC for basic education Polley Boshielo condemned in the strongest possible term the alleged incident.

“We condemn any kind of abuse and rape against our children. We will allow the police to run their investigations. But it must be borne in mind that teachers are viewed by the department, parents and the entire community to be second parents of the children in school. We will follow this case later with interest up to infinity. We hope justice prevails,” she said.