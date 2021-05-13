Son accused of stabbing mother 26 times

Citizen reporter

The community of Clare Estate, Durban has been left in shock following the brutal murder of a woman, allegedly by her own son on Thursday last week.

According to Rising Sun Overport, Uveer Jaganath, 20, allegedly stabbed his mother, Jessica Jaganath, 44, more than 26 times with a kitchen knife in their home in Clare Estate.

It was said in his bail application that Jaganath had blacked out and could not remember the killing of his mother.

Uveer was denied bail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The court case was adjourned to July 14.

In a separate case, a 39-year-old woman appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court on Monday last week facing a charge of murdering her husband.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the incident happened on Saturday, 1 May at Goromani Trust, near Hazyview.

“Police received information of a man who was stabbed by his wife and immediately responded. On their arrival, they found the victim, a 42-year-old man with injuries lying unconscious and bleeding profusely. Emergency Services personnel were summoned to the scene. Unfortunately the man was certified dead and a suspect was arrested,” said Mdhluli.

In another case again this month, a 49-year-old woman appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

According to Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the suspect was arrested by Ipelegeng police on Friday for the murder of her 37-year-old boyfriend.

“That was after the police were called to the couple’s place in Charon informal settlement where the victim was found inside the house with a stab wound to his chest. He was declared dead on the scene by Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics.”

It is alleged that an argument ensued between the victim and his girlfriend leading to the fatal stabbing, said Myburgh.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde