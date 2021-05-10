Cop allegedly shoots pastor, church members over land

Citizen reporter

A police officer is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly shooting dead three people in Centane, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola, the suspect, who is also appearing for attempted murder, is a warrant officer stationed at Mthatha VIP Protection Unit.

The suspect reportedly borrowed a piece of land from the headman he goes to church with – land which belongs to the church – but the church started building a hall on the same land.

“As alleged, the suspect went to the church, confronted the pastor and shot him and another church member dead, while a third person who was on the scene survived,” Cola said.

“After that, the officer allegedly went to the home of the headman and fatally shot him as well.”

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s court today for a possible bail application, which the state will oppose.

“Ipid continues with the investigation process of this case. The investigator will attend the post-mortem in Butterworth today. His firearm has been confiscated and taken for ballistic analysis.”

In another incident, a police officer is set to make another court appearance in the Garankuwa Magistrate’s Court this week for a formal bail application.

Semausu Eddie Molobela is facing an attempted murder charge.

According to Cola, the 36-year-old warrant officer from Hebron police station in the North West made his first appearance on Wednesday for allegedly shooting his wife on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday night the suspect had an argument with his 33-year-old wife and shot her in the face,” Cola said.

“The victim’s son rushed her to the nearest hospital for medical attention, which transferred the victim to a hospital in Pretoria, where she is in the intensive care unit.”

The suspect handed himself to Hebron police station where he was detained before appearing in court.

