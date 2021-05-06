Man arrested for ruining Solly Msimanga’s ‘perfect day’

Neo Thale

The DA said since this was a personal matter, they would respect Msimanga's decision on whether to press charges or not.

The man who assaulted Solly Msimanga in Benoni, claiming monies owed, and ruined the DA Gauteng leader’s “perfect day”, has been arrested.

The man apparently showed up with a group of people, who said they were there to collect items from the cousin’s business. Msimanga was then attacked after intervening in spat between the man and his cousin.

While on video, the man then accused Msimanga, who was on the phone to police, of owing him money.

However, he has since publicly apologised to Msimanga and confirmed that Msimanga does not owe him any money, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng, in a statement.

“The assailant also offered to pay the medical expenses and other losses Mr Msimanga may have suffered in the process.

“The DA condemns this vicious and criminal attack on the provincial leader. Our country’s Constitution asserts the rule of law as a founding provision. If there is a disagreement, whether involving money or not, South Africans should commit to working through the parameters of the law to resolve their differences,” the DA said.

Msimanga, before the assault, having a “perfect day”:

Msimanga, after the assault, on the phone with the police:

Former capital city mayor, the honourable Mr Solly Msimanga, beaten to the pulps! pic.twitter.com/hRr8eHm9PZ — Mantikwe (@Mantikwe3) May 6, 2021

Additional reporting by Rorisang Kgosana