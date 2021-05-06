238 suspects arrested in Joburg during police operation

Reitumetse Makwea

Operation 'O Kae Molao' hit the streets on Thursday morning, with Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko leading the charge against criminality.

A police operation “O Kae Molao” in Gauteng on Thursday resulted in numerous arrests, drugs seizures and disconnection of illegal electricity connections in Mayfair, Fordsburg and Jeppestown.

MEC for community safety, Faith Mazibuko, also joined the team in the anti-crime operation early in the morning to raid some of the crime hotspots in Johannesburg.

While raiding and conducting a stop and search operation, Mazibuko said 238 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, reckless driving and other crimes.

1/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 7/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/8 Police during a roadblock on the M2E near Cleveland as part of the O Kae Molao operation in the Cleveland, and Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, 6 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

#OkaeMolao is in full swing in Gauteng. pic.twitter.com/GZrjB1Lwf6 — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) May 6, 2021

Dagga and Nyaope found on the floor in a taxi. The taxi was stopped at an #OkaeMolao roadblock. Suspects who were close to the packets have been detained for questioning. pic.twitter.com/OHjs6mrn4R — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 6, 2021

The arrests were made for the following:

Arrests for Contact crime cases

Murder: 15

Assault GBH: 208

Assault Common: 134

Assault: 61

Rape: 26

Sexual Assault: 5

Attempted Murder: 4

Common robbery: 25

Armed robbery: 15

House robbery: 18

Hijacking: 6