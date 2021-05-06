238 suspects arrested in Joburg during police operation

A police operation “O Kae Molao” in Gauteng on Thursday resulted in numerous arrests, drugs seizures and disconnection of illegal electricity connections in Mayfair, Fordsburg and Jeppestown.
MEC for community safety, Faith Mazibuko, also joined the team in the anti-crime operation early in the morning to raid some of the crime hotspots in Johannesburg.
While raiding and conducting a stop and search operation, Mazibuko said 238 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, reckless driving and other crimes.
#OkaeMolao is in full swing in Gauteng. pic.twitter.com/GZrjB1Lwf6
— GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) May 6, 2021
Disconnection of illegal electricity connections in Mayfair, Fordsburg & Jeppestown.#WeServeJoburg #SaferJoburg#OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/2ud9r2ISyY
— Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) May 6, 2021
Dagga and Nyaope found on the floor in a taxi. The taxi was stopped at an #OkaeMolao roadblock. Suspects who were close to the packets have been detained for questioning. pic.twitter.com/OHjs6mrn4R
— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 6, 2021
The arrests were made for the following:
- Arrests for Contact crime cases
- Murder: 15
- Assault GBH: 208
- Assault Common: 134
- Assault: 61
- Rape: 26
- Sexual Assault: 5
- Attempted Murder: 4
- Common robbery: 25
- Armed robbery: 15
- House robbery: 18
- Hijacking: 6
4/4. Arrests for Property related cases
Housebreaking: 21
Business breaking: 10
Theft of motorvehicle: 3
Total: 34
Arrests for CDPA
Poss of drugs- w/arrest: 15
Poss unlicensed fire arm:4
Total: 19
— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 6, 2021