Drugs worth millions seized in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The bust took place when the team swooped on a storage facility in Westlake and arrested a 33-year-old suspect from Hanover Park.

The National Intervention Unit yesterday seized drugs worth an estimated street value of R2.1 million in two separate operations in the Western Cape.

According to police spokesperson Andrè Traut the members yesterday seized 11,214 Mandrax tablets and 0.435kg of tik.

“Further investigation led the members to a second storage facility in Noordhoek where 17,810 Mandrax tablets and 2kg tik were confiscated,” Traut said.

The police also seized the suspect’s vehicle, a VW Polo.

“Once he has been charged with dealing in drugs, the suspect will make his court appearance in Wynberg,” Traut said.

The police said crimes associated with gangs and violence were high on their priority list.

Western Cape acting provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile applauded the NIU for its ongoing efforts against the drug trade in the Western Cape.