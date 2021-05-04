Teacher stabbed in classroom by boyfriend

Molefe Seeletsa

The 45-year-old teacher was stabbed multiple times by her 63-year-old boyfriend in her classroom on Monday morning.

North West police are investigating an attempted murder case after a 45-year-old teacher was admitted to hospital with stab wounds.

The women, who is a teacher at Tshefoge Primary School in Jericho near Brits, was stabbed multiple times by her 63-year-old boyfriend in her classroom on Monday morning.

According to North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh, the man, who is reportedly a teacher at the Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng, entered the classroom full of pupils wearing a balaclava and proceeded to stab the victim with a knife.

“Police are investigating a case of attempted murder,” Myburgh said.

Myburgh said upon arrival at the scene, the police found that the suspect had been assaulted by community members and was taken to a local clinic.

“The victim was already taken to hospital and she is in a very serious condition in hospital. The suspect was then taken by police to a local clinic to be treated for slight injuries.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident.

“The department is very much disturbed and disappointed by such a heinous and barbaric incident which happened at our schools allegedly perpetrated by one of our educators.

“I wish to condemn it in its strongest terms. Gender-based violence is not welcome in our schools. This has also traumatised our learners since it happened in front of them. I wish to thank the staff members who braved themselves and apprehended the suspect,” Matsemela said.