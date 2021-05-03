‘It’s only the beginning’: Cele applauds police for WC underworld crime bust

Citizen reporter

Promises more to come following gangsters' first court appearance.

The arrest of underworld boss Nafiz Madock and company is only the start of the police’s efforts to take down organised crime in the Western Cape province.

At least that is how Police Minister Bheki Cele described the situation after Madock, Ricardo Morgan and Jacques Cronje appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Cele attended the trio’s first court appearance and addressed the contingent media outside the court afterwards.

“Clamping down on such criminal syndicates remains an ongoing exercise and such arrests show the police are up to the task,” Cele said.

“It is pleasing to see the progress made by the task team that has been roped in nationally to crack this case and other cases of organised crime.”

The trio face charges in connection with the murder of anti-gang unit section commander Charl Kinnear, the attempted murder of criminal lawyer William Booth and counts of extortion, kidnapping and intimidation.

The National Prosecuting Authority on Monday said more charges and new people accused will be added on Friday when the three make their bail applications.

Modack was arrested last week in a high-speed chase.

He faces additional charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and attempted murder for his attempted getaway.

A 39-year-old police officer attached to the tactical response team of the anti-gang unit was arrested at the weekend, on suspicion of providing information to criminals.

It is alleged the officer was leaking information relating to operations in return for money.

The sergeant was arrested in an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the national task team. He will be charged with corruption together with three accomplices.

Compiled by Siyanda Ndlovu