Two suspects arrested for allegedly trying to bribe cops

Reitumetse Makwea

Police said the men were caught with two large bags containing fresh shelled abalone.

Two suspects aged 45 and 56 were arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to bribe bribing police officers who caught them with two large bags of fresh, shelled abalone to the value of R176,500 in their possession.

According to police, Mazer Farm Watch Security were busy with observation duties on the N2 near Guy Pain’s Sawmill in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal when they noticed a suspicious vehicle and contacted the Harding police station for assistance.

Hawks officers were called to the scene when the suspects offered a bribe of R7,300.

“The two men were then further charged for corruption and are expected to appear in the Harding Magistrate’s Court today,” police said.

In a separate incident the Western Cape police on Saturday night arrested nine suspects for possession of drugs worth R13,000, robbery and possession of illegal firearms.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the four suspects were expected in court today after the Maitland Flying Squad followed up on information about drugs being delivered to a house in Silvertown, Athlone on Saturday.

“Police proceeded to the address and arrested a 20-year-old suspect and confiscated drugs worth a substantial amount,” Rwexana said.

“While the members were on the way to the station, they were informed about a robbery suspect at a house in Vygieskraal. Upon arrival they found a bag with drugs and money and arrested three suspects aged 25 to 42.”

Rwexana also said the Maitland Flying Squad on Saturday afternoon arrested five suspects for the possession of an illegal firearm in Delft.

This was after they pulled over a vehicle on Delft Main Road that was allegedly used in a shooting at a funeral.

She said the vehicle was searched and a firearm, of which the serial number was removed, was found.

“Five suspects aged 27 to 35 were arrested and detained at Delft SAPS on a case of possession of an illegal firearm,” she said.

The suspects were also expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today.