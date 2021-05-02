Cop dog sniffs out guns hidden under pile of leaves by alleged farm burglars

News24 wire

The canine reacted to a pile of leaves and sat on it.

A police dog sniffed out firearms and other stolen goods hidden under a heap of tree leaves by thieves in Worcester, Western Cape.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, police were responding to a burglary and theft at a farm in the Nuy Valley area early on Sunday.

“On their way to the scene, the K-9 unit members were alerted by farm-watch members of an empty safe next to the road,” Potelwa said. “Utilising the K-9 unit’s explosives dog, the members followed tracks leading to a dry river bank.

ALSO READ: Alleged CT gangster escapes arrest after residents pelt cops with stones

The canine reacted to a pile of leaves and sat on it.” Upon closer inspection, police discovered three rifles and ammunition, tag light and a laptop buried under the leaves. The alleged thieves managed to evade arrest. Police are investigating.