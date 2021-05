National Prosecution Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga is yet to explain the alleged lack of action in the killing of two farm dwellers in Mkhondo, despite a key witness who survived the attack. On the evening of 10 August last year, cousins Sthembiso, 32, Sifiso Thwala, 39, and friend Musa Nene, 34, were driving home from Daggakraal when their vehicle broke down on the dirt road next to Pampoenkraal Farm. Nomalanga Thwala, Sifiso’s younger sister, said the trio was busy trying to start the car when they were attacked by three white farmers. “They were tied up, put into a farm...

On the evening of 10 August last year, cousins Sthembiso, 32, Sifiso Thwala, 39, and friend Musa Nene, 34, were driving home from Daggakraal when their vehicle broke down on the dirt road next to Pampoenkraal Farm.

Nomalanga Thwala, Sifiso’s younger sister, said the trio was busy trying to start the car when they were attacked by three white farmers. “They were tied up, put into a farm shed and beaten up. Sifiso and Musa died.“Sthembiso survived because he played dead.

“When the farmers realised what they had done, they planted two dead sheep in the vehicle and called other farmers and the police,” she said. Thwala said police statements were taken, a case investigated but that no one was ever arrested for the attack and the families were kept in the dark.

She said their police told the family they had done all their work and that the matter was now with the prosecution.“It is painful because two people died and one was severely injured but it is as if nothing happened. We have never heard from the NPA. This is why people here could be forgiven for fearing white people because they are untouchable. Our lives do not matter at all,” Thwala said.

The matter was raised more than a week ago during the appearance of five men accused of killing Coka brothers Mgcini, 36, and Zenzele, 39, in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court. The NPA revealed the docket had been sent to the deputy director of public prosecutions that week for a decision, which shocked the public gallery.

Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31, were arrested on 9 April for the murder of the Coka brothers, with a fifth suspect, Zenzele Patrick Yende, 48, arrested on 15 April.

The five were on Friday each granted bail of R10 000 and their case was postponed to 30 June for further investigation.

Leader of the Workers and Labour Tenants Association Bongani Hlatshwayo said the granting of bail confirmed the wide held belief that white people are untouchable.“This August case is known to the court and three of the accused are implicated in the murder, but still they were released on bail.

Now people are living in fear of being silenced because these people will do anything not to go to jail,” he charged.NPA spokeswoman Moni-ca Nyuswa is yet to respond to questions.