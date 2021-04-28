DNA ties suspect to 60 Ekurhuleni rape cases

Neo Thale

'The suspect could possibly be linked to approximately 40 other rape cases, thus bringing a total number of cases to nearly 100 cases,' police said.

A man, currently in police custody, has been linked to nearly 60 rape cases in Ekurhuleni by a multi-disciplinary police task team.

The suspect was arrested on 17 March 2021 and a DNA report has since linked the suspect to rape cases which were reported as far back as 2012, around areas such as Daveyton, Etwatwa and Crystal Park.

“The possibility of linking this suspect to additional cases cannot be ruled out at this stage.

“With the inclusion of the analysis of the modus operandi, the suspect could possibly be linked to approximately 40 other cases, thus bringing a total number of cases to nearly 100 cases against this alleged sexual offences perpetrator,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said in statement on Wednesday.

The suspect is due to appear in the Daveyton Magistrates Court on Thursday, in absentia.

“This is due to the fact that the suspect was shot and injured at the time when he was attempting to evade arrest on 17 March 2021. As such the suspect is still in hospital under police guard,” police said.