Estate agent arrested for RDP housing scam after months on the run

Van Staden was first arrested in Protea Glen in Soweto in August 2019 for charges that stemmed from the allegations.

A real estate agent accused of selling RDP houses without the owners’ consent has been arrested after she allegedly failed to appear in court in connection with the allegations

The Hawks arrested 46-year-old estate agent Annica van Staden on Monday after she went into hiding in Boksburg.

“The buyers allegedly paid money into her business trust account, trading as ‘Housing First Eiendomme’. As soon as the money was received into her account, it would be transferred to her accomplices,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

“A further investigation linked her with other cases of fraud worth a total value of approximately R184 000. These cases are in Orange Farm, Nelspruit, Lydenburg and Piet Retief, where more than 36 potential witnesses laid complaints against her.”

After she was released on bail, the matter was postponed to 11 November 2020.

But Van Staden failed to appear in court that day.

“Consequently, a warrant of arrest was issued against her,” Sekgotodi said.

But on Monday, the Hawks acted on a tip-off about her location. They found her with her “luggage packed and ready to flee”.

More arrests are imminent, Sekgotodi said.