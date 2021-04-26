Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
26 Apr 2021
4:58 am
News
Crime | News | Premium

Armed gang raids hospital to steal copper cables

Rorisang Kgosana

The hospital was targeted twice this month, and there appears to be no respite from the crime which costs SA more than R5 billion annually.

Copper Cable theft costs the country between R5 billion and R7 billion a year. Picture: iStock
  There seems to be no limits to how low criminal gangs will stoop to chase their ill-gotten gains, as demonstrated by one such gang recently. A sophisticated armed group last week forced its way into a hospital in the North West to strip it of its copper cables for the second time this month. The Midvaal Hospital in Orkney was raided by a group of armed men, who forced their way into an unused wing, damaging a ceiling as they searched for copper cables and metal items. Speaking to a news broadcaster at the weekend, North West health MEC...

Read more on these topics