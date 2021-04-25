Mother, son murdered in brutal Mpumalanga farm robbery 

Nica Richards

The two were hit with an unidentified object, and were certified dead at the scene by paramedics. No arrests have been made.

A “massive” manhunt has been launched by Mpumalanga police after a mother and her son were murdered on Saturday evening outside Nelspruit.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli said emergency services received a complaint on Saturday evening about an incident at Valley Farm. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son lying motionless.

The victims have since been identified as Anna-Marie Botha and Rohn Britz.

“The two seemed to have been hit with an object yet to be identified, and unfortunately, they were certified dead at the scene by the paramedics.”

Mdhluli said several items were stolen from the home.

The motive for the murders is not yet known. A case of murder and robbery has been opened, but no arrests have been made.

“The police management in the province is very much concerned about the senseless killings that take place in the farming sector.

“The incident has been strongly condemned by the management, as it occurred during the time whilst the country is still in shock after two people were recently murdered in Piet Retief,” Mdhluli added.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla emphasised to investigation teams that the suspects be brought to book quickly.

“All relevant resources in terms of the 72 Activation Plan has been mobilised and a solid investigation team has been established to bring the perpetrators to book,” Phahla added.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call 80600 10111, or send infrmation anonymously via the MySAPS app.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.