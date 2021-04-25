8 arrested, 11 guns seized after KZN farm robbery

News24 Wire

The armed group descended on the Mooi River farm on Friday, and robbed a man who had been working in his office.

Eight people have been arrested and 11 firearms seized after a robbery at a farm in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police, the armed group descended on the farm on Friday, in two vehicles, in Mooi River, in the Midlands. They robbed a man who had been working in his office at the farm.

“The men entered his office and held him up at gunpoint. They robbed him of his jewellery, laptops, a watch, cellphone, firearms and the contents of the safe.

The victim’s legs and hands were tied before the suspects fled the scene in their vehicles,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Following a high-speed chase on the N3, police arrested five people near Camperdown and impounded their vehicle.

Naicker said the group was found in possession of five firearms and items stolen from the farm.

Arrested

“Following further investigation, the team proceeded to KwaMashu, where three suspects were arrested, while a second vehicle, as well as six firearms, were seized. The men were found in possession of jewellery and other items taken during the robbery,” said Naicker.

The group will appear in court soon.

KZN’s provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, applauded police and security company officials for their quick response.