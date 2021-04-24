Update: Sandton City declared safe, following bomb scare

Citizen Reporter

Police say the explosives unit was deployed but could not find anything, following the anonymous bomb threat to the centre on Saturday.

The Sandton City Shopping Centre in Johannesburg was declared safe late on Saturday evening, after it was earlier in the day due to a bomb scare.

According to a Twitter post by the centre the threat was received at approximately 17:35, leading to the decision the evacuate all customers from the mall.

Sandton City confirms that a telephonic bomb threat was received on Saturday, the 24th of April 2021 at 17h35. The safety and security of shoppers and tenants is of the utmost importance to Sandton City, and all security protocols have been put in place. — Sandton City (@SandtonCity) April 24, 2021

It was not immediately clear who the threat came from, and whether there was any actual danger present.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed late last night that Sandton City had received a call claiming that there was a bomb on the premises. This led to the police’s explosives unit being dispatched to the centre.

He said that after a thorough sweep of the premises, nothing was found and the “mall was declared safe”.

As a precautionary measure, the decision was made to evacuate Sandton City with immediate effect. Sandton City, together with the South African Police Service and emergency services, continue to monitor the situation closely; and all necessary precautions shall be adhered. — Sandton City (@SandtonCity) April 24, 2021

Several customers and staff members from shops in the centre have posted pictures and videos of the evacuation online.

Evacuation in Sandton City. Whats going on? pic.twitter.com/mGb0g1QGv1 — Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) April 24, 2021

There was a bomb threat in sandton city today we all had to evacuate ???? pic.twitter.com/XM5MPWDhhR — akilwolfpire (@akilwolfpire) April 24, 2021