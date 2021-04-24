News
Crime | News
Citizen Reporter
2 minute read
24 Apr 2021
10:57 pm

Update: Sandton City declared safe, following bomb scare

Citizen Reporter

Police say the explosives unit was deployed but could not find anything, following the anonymous bomb threat to the centre on Saturday.

Sandton city Picture: iStock

The Sandton City Shopping Centre in Johannesburg was declared safe late on Saturday evening, after it was earlier in the day due to a bomb scare.

According to a Twitter post by the centre the threat was received at approximately 17:35, leading to the decision the evacuate all customers from the mall.

It was not immediately clear who the threat came from, and whether there was any actual danger present.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed late last night that Sandton City had received a call claiming that there was a bomb on the premises. This led to the police’s explosives unit being dispatched to the centre.

He said that after a thorough sweep of the premises, nothing was found and the “mall was declared safe”.

Several customers and staff members from shops in the centre have posted pictures and videos of the evacuation online.

 

 