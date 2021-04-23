Magistrate, examiners arrested in fake driving licence swoop

News24 Wire

The KwaZulu-Natal magistrate was found to have obtained his driving licence in an 'irregular manner'.

Five people have been arrested in Mpumalanga for the alleged fraudulent issuing of a driving licence.

One of the people who were arrested was a data capturer, another was a medical doctor and the rest were driving licence examiners.

The arrests were made during an operation between the police and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in Mpumalanga.

This comes after a KwaZulu-Natal magistrate was found to have obtained his driving licence in an “irregular manner”. The licence was allegedly issued fraudulently, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

The accused magistrate, Bonginkosi Mtshali, was arrested on 15 April 2021. The 56-year-old accused is based at the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court. He has since appeared in court and has been released on R2 000 bail.

Mtshali’s case has been transferred to Mpumalanga, where he will join the other five accused on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and defeating the ends of justice, Zwane said.

