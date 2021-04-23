Big reward for info on burglary at Zondo commission

Thapelo lekabe

The burglars made off with a computer and two monitors.

Gauteng police on Friday released images of suspects who allegedly broke into the offices of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Saturday.

Police are offering an undisclosed cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the men believed to be responsible for the burglary at the Hillside Building in Parktown, Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Anoj Singh had eight cash vaults instead of four, Zondo hears

The suspects made off with a computer and two monitors.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said evidence gathered by an investigating team indicated at least three suspects were involved in the burglary.

“Police have subsequently been able to extract from security camera footage clear images of two of the three suspects,” Peters said.

“The positive identification of these suspects is key to the investigation in reference, hence the cash reward that is on offer to any individual who can give information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.”

Suspects were armed

The preliminary investigation into the business burglary also showed the suspects were armed.

“Therefore, anyone who is able to identify and subsequently spot the suspects, is urged not to confront the suspects as they could be armed and dangerous, but to rather contact investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Mathothe on 079 694 6404. Alternatively, persons with information can also call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

The commission has since beefed up security at its office with chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo saying they would not be intimidated after a spent bullet was found in one of the commission’s offices last week.

“We just want to say that if anybody is trying to intimidate the commission, they must know the commission will not be intimidated,” Zondo said.

READ NEXT: ‘Irregularities not synonymous with corruption,’ Zondo told