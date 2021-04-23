Amanda Watson
News Editor
3 minute read
23 Apr 2021
5:20 am
Crime
Crime | Environment | Premium

Three suspected poachers nabbed in Kruger Park

Amanda Watson

This week, an elephant trampled a suspected poacher to death in the Kruger Park after he ran in to a breeding herd trying to escape rangers.

Kruger National Park's Malelane gate. Pic: Wikimedia Commons.
  Another three suspected poachers have been arrested in the Kruger National Park (KNP), this time in the Crocodile Bridge section at the south end of the almost 20 000km² reserve. According to KNP spokesman Ike Phaahla, 26 suspected poachers have been arrested so far, with 14 firearms recovered. In spite of the success, however, the poachers are not giving up, with at least 402 incursions into the park recorded. This week, an elephant trampled a suspected poacher to death after he ran in to a breeding herd trying to escape rangers. Elephants are notoriously protective of their calves and...

Read more on these topics