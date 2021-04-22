Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
22 Apr 2021
1:49 pm
Crime
Four shot, injured in Marikana mine protest

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Workers at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine site in Marikana allegedly opened fire on protesters on Wednesday night.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
  Four people have been shot and taken to various hospitals in Marikana in the North West province, according to Appearance Ndlovu, a member of Marikana Cluster Crisis Movement. The organisation of community members has been protesting against various mining companies in the area, demanding they effect positive changes promised to them. Workers at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine site in Marikana allegedly opened fire on protesters on Wednesday night, injuring four people. It was unclear whether any of the victims were critically injured. While those who were at the scene claimed the shooters were mineworkers, some members of the Marikana Cluster...

