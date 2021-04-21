Suspects shot on M1 in Woodmead, one reportedly dead on scene

Ashtyn Mackenzie and Charles Cilliers

An active crime scene in the Sandton area severely affected traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to Sandton Chronicle that there was an active crime scene but could not update the community on any of the details.

The JMPD issued a statement, saying: “Shooting Incident on the M1 north Woodhead exit. The road has been closed off to traffic due to the crime scene. Expect heavy delays. Motorists are advised to avoid. … use Pretoria Main Road and Western Service Roads alternatives.”

It was reported on social media that four suspects were shot at and one was killed at the scene.

