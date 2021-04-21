Alex hijackers give victim R20 taxi fare

Citizen reporter

In another incident in Alexandra, police are investigating a hijacking that left a man tied up in a cemetery.

“Thoughtful” hijackers gave their victim R20 to take a taxi back to Alexandra after robbing him of his last week.

Police spokesperson Simphiwe Mbatha said the man was driving his white Toyota Avanza from Pan Africa Mall when the armed suspects stopped him on the corner of 8th Avenue and Roosevelt Road, pushed him into the passenger seat and drove to Johannesburg with him.

The suspects gave the complainant a R20 note to take a taxi back to Alexandra.

“The value of the car is R95,000. The complainant sustained no injuries,” Mbatha told Alex News.

Detectives are investigating a hijacking case.

“The complainant said he was requested to pick up people in Balfour. He proceeded there to pick up two men going to Alexandra. As they approached Alexandra, the men in the car told him to stop. One of the men was on the phone and he is said to have told the people on the other end they had arrived.”

Shortly after, two other men entered the car. One of them pointed a firearm at the complainant and instructed him “to not do anything stupid”.

He was forced to sit in the back of the vehicle and the hijackers drove him to a nearby cemetery.

“The complainant said three suspects had firearms. He was told to get out of the vehicle and lie down. They tied him up with wires. Two suspects drove off with the victim’s vehicle. Later, he untied himself and walked to a nearby street where he was helped by people who gave him money to go to the police station,” Mbatha said.

“They took the complainant’s cell phones including a Huawei.”

The vehicle has been recovered.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde