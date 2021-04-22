Molefe Seeletsa
Digital Journalist
6 minute read
22 Apr 2021
12:00 pm
Crime
Crime | Premium

Lack of LGBTQI+ murder stats in SA a grave concern to activists

Molefe Seeletsa

It is reported there have been at least eight deaths of queer individuals in South Africa known to the public so far this year.

Image: iStock
  The lack of statistical data about attacks and murders of people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community in South Africa remains a problem. In April alone, the country has seen the murders of three members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The killings are believed to have been hate crimes. The incidents have raised a number of questions, namely whether there is enough policy protection to address these crimes. The revised draft of the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill B9 of 2018, which has already been introduced in the National...

Read more on these topics