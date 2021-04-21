Murdered Soweto woman ‘held the family together’

Reitumetse Makwea

A community member claimed many people were afraid of speaking up because a woman who went to the police had been threatened after she spoke up.

Loving and peaceful is how the family of Jostina Sangweni described their mother, following her gruesome murder in Mapetla, Soweto, last month.

“Mama was a glue that held the family together, she was a leader in the family and in the community. She loved everyone, especially kids, and had a smile that none of us would ever forget,” said family spokesman

Jabulani Moagi.

Sangweni had been diagnosed with schizophrenia last month when she was doused in petrol and set alight after she was accused of being a witch.

The two men who are accused of allegedly murdering Sangweni made a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrate’s court in Soweto yesterday. The case was postponed to 4 May for a formal bail hearing of the accused, Taelo Dipholo and Collen Sello, who were arrested early this month.

ANC Women’s League secretary Malibuse Simelani said they had been raising awareness against femicide and witchcraft allegations, following Sangweni’s murder.

“So far, the family and the community are not happy. The family is disappointed because they are not sure if the guys who are arrested are the real perpetrators. Everyone is wondering why the owner of the house [where the incident happened] has not yet been arrested,” she said.

“I feel for the woman who was killed and nobody deserves to die like that, but the boys they arrested were not involved,” she alleged.

“The community watched as the perpetrators burnt her alive. The least they can do is try to give the family closure.”

“If the owner of the house Mama Sangweni was beaten in is not arrested, then it means none of us are safe. We are all in danger.”

The family said they are working closely with the police to get justice for Sangweni and will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book.