‘Missing’ woman found in tavern to appear for child neglect 

A 23-year-old woman from Mpumalanga is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of child neglect.

According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the woman was reported missing last week and then found on Friday after members of the public alerted authorities they had seen her in one of the taverns at Violet Bank near Bushbuckridge.

“The woman apparently left her three children, aged four, five and nine months some time between the evening of Friday, 9 April and the morning of Saturday, 10 April 2021,” Mdhluli said.

“It is said that she resides with her mother and her three children. Her mother is said to have heard her nine-month-old baby crying in the bedroom and upon checking, her mother realised the woman was gone.”

The matter was reported to police on Tuesday after growing concerns by her family about her sudden disappearance.

“Police launched a search and members of the public came on board, hence her arrest.”

“The police management in Mpumalanga would like to thank members of the public for the valuable information they provided which led to the breakthrough and arrest of the woman.”