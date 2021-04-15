Ipid investigates after man killed as police fight back izinyoka

Siyanda Ndlovu

Ipid confirmed the man identified as Doctor Setlai died as a result of police action.

It remains unclear whether a police officer from the Tshwane Metro Police Directorate (TMPD) who shot and killed a man in Leeuwfontein used a rubber bullet or live ammunition.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Thursday it had taken over the investigation following the death of a man in the area as police battled against izinyoka on Tuesday.

“At this stage, we are unable to publicly say that because it forms part of the evidence,” directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

Cola confirmed the man identified as Doctor Setlai died as a result of police action. She said that a post mortem had already been conducted on Wednesday and Ipdi had taken over the investigation.

She said metro police were attempting to stop a group of people (izinyoka) found trying to illegally reconnect electrical cables that had been disconnected by the TMPD cable theft unit a few hours earlier.

“When TMPD officers stopped the community members, they started to throw stones at the law enforcement officers and state vehicles,” said Cola.

“The TMPD crowd management unit members then alighted from their Nyala and retaliated by shooting at the community members throwing stones.”

ALSO READ: Gqeberha gogo watches three-year-old grandson being electrocuted

Cola said that it is alleged that is when Setlai was shot and later declared dead by Gauteng Emergency Services.

Cola said that the TMPD cable theft unit was called back to the area after they had disconnected illegally connected cables.

“A few hours later the TMPD operational commander for illegal cable connections received a call informing him that the community members were back at Baviaan Road and reconnecting the earlier disconnected electricity cables,” Cola said.