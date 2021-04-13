Ipid arrests Free State cop for rape of girlfriend

Citizen reporter

The 37-year-old police sergeant is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a 37-year-old police sergeant who allegedly raped his girlfriend and fellow police officer on Monday in Tweespruit, Free State.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the police officer went to his girlfriend’s place and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her. It is alleged that when she refused to sleep with him and pushed him away, the officer forcefully got into bed and raped her.

“The victim, who is also a police constable working with the suspect went to lay a rape charge the following morning at the police station,” Cola said in a statement.

The officer was later arrested and detained at Tweespruit police station.

He is expected to appear in the Selofesha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

