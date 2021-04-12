Off-duty cop shot dead in Cape Town

News24 Wire

The motive for the shooting was still unknown.

The body of the police officer was found at around 01:40 on Sunday in Disa Street, Vrygrond. He sustained several gunshot wounds.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident…where the body of a 38-year-old male was found with several gunshot wounds to the body are under investigation,” police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

The attackers fled the scene.

Van Wyk said the sergeant was stationed at the Steenberg police station.

He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Muizenberg police on 021 787 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.