Gauteng police dismiss reports EFF’s Ndlozi facing rape charge

Thapelo Lekabe

Police in Gauteng on Monday denied reports that EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is a suspect in a case involving a 23-year-old woman who claims she was raped at a party in an upmarket penthouse in Sandton, Johannesburg last week.

This followed a report in the Daily Sun on Monday morning in which the tabloid quoted a police statement from the unidentified victim, who made the allegations against Ndlozi.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed a case of rape was opened and under investigation. However, she said Ndlozi was not a suspect in the case.

“While police are not at liberty to disclose or confirm identities of victims/complainants and suspects, we can further confirm that Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case,” Peters said in a statement.

According to the Daily Sun report, the complainant alleged that she blacked out at the party and when she regained consciousness, Quintin – Ndlozi’s middle name – was on top of her and she was naked. She said she only realised later that Quintin was from the EFF when she googled him.

Ndlozi strongly denied the rape allegations when approached for comment by the paper. He said it was a terrible case of mistaken identity and said he hoped police would catch the alleged perpetrator.

Peters said he was disappointed the journalist who wrote the story did not ask for comment from the police on the allegations.

“Police hereby place it on record that the reporter behind this article in reference has not sought the comment of the Gauteng provincial head of corporate communications on this matter even after he was advised to do so,” Peters said

“Instead, Amos Mananyetso went ahead and published his story based on, according to the article, the victim’s statement, a legal and confidential document that can only have been obtained through unlawful and unethical means.”

