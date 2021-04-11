Four suspects linked to Meyerton armed robbery arrested

The suspects are expected to be appear in court facing a number of charges including armed robbery and conspiracy to commit an armed robbery.

The Hawks has arrested four suspects in connection to armed robbery in Meyerton, Gauteng on Friday, 9 April.

The three suspects – aged between 31 and 54 – initially were arrested in Mpumalanga following a high speed chase and shootout.

“It is reported that the suspects were apprehended during an intelligence driven operation by the multi-disciplinary team including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), Crime Intelligence Head Office, Gauteng Traffic’s Saturation unit, Sedibeng Anti-hijacking unit and Tracker Connect.

“The team is said to have followed up information which led them to Mpumalanga where the suspects’ vehicles were spotted

“Upon realizing that the team was on their tail, the suspects sped off on Moloto road wherein a high speed chase and shootout ensued. One suspect was injured and two others arrested,” Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

Mogale said another suspect was then arrested in Tembisa on the East Rand.

“The fourth suspect was arrested in Tembisa when the team followed up on information regarding the two other vehicles that were allegedly used during an armed robbery in Meyerton,” she said.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspects were sought for an armed robbery case, which took place in Meyerton earlier this month.

She further said three vehicles – VW Polo, VW Amarok and Audi A3 – as well as two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, cellphones, gloves and balaclavas were seized by the police.

The suspects are expected to be appear in court facing charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as defeating the ends of justice.

