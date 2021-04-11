R3m worth of mandrax found in Cape Town bust 

Police said they witnessed the exchange of drugs on Saturday night, with boxes of tablets being offloaded from one vehicle to another.

Western Cape police’s provincial integrated team, along with Rapid Rail, successfully apprehended a man for a drug deal involving 75,000 mandrax tablets worth an estimated R3 million.

Police said they witnessed the exchange of drugs on Saturday night, with boxes containing the tablets being offloaded from one vehicle to another.

The vehicle which accepted the transaction was stopped in Ravensmead.

When the vehicle was searched, the drugs were found, and were said to be destined for Johannesburg.

A 29-year-old man was arrested, and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Nica Richards