Perfume thieves nabbed after store robbery, shootout

Two suspects held up security guards while five others broke the glass doors of the Hout Bay store to gain entry, police said.

Western Cape police have arrested seven people in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store in Hout Bay.

According to police, two suspects held up security guards while five others broke the glass doors of the store to gain entry on Thursday night.

“The suspects broke the glass panels of the cabinets inside the shop and took bottles of perfume and men’s cologne and packed it in big bags.

“The control room monitored the cameras and requested assistance, where after members of mall security and different security companies reacted swiftly and apprehended three suspects who tried to flee the scene on foot and in a Quantum vehicle with fake number plates,” said spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

A shootout ensued between the robbers and security officers and two suspects were apprehended by guards. Two more were arrested by the police K9 unit.

“A 9mm Norinco firearm, which had its serial number filed off, was confiscated.

House breaking tools, cellphones, the stolen property and the Quantum vehicle were seized by police.

The seven suspects, aged between 29 and 40, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

News24 Wire